Fire service called to Brampton nursery over illness outbreak
- Published
An investigation is under way by emergency services after staff and children at a nursery felt unwell, with some experiencing a rash and cough.
A small number of staff and children felt unwell at Kindred Huntingdon Day Nursery and Pre-School in Brampton, Cambridgeshire.
Emergency services are on site as "a precaution" the fire service and UK Health Security Agency said.
Parents had been notified and the children were safe, it added.
"We are working together with the nursery to determine what the cause may be and if any measures need to be put in place to stop any further instances happening," it said.
It is understood people have been in touch with staff via telephone and that 13 out of 68 people inside the building had been displaying symptoms.
The area has been contained and air samples are being taken.
