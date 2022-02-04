Cambridge college memorial removal likened to 'unpopular relative'
Removing a memorial to a man who invested in the slave trade is like "getting rid of an elderly, unpopular relative", a church court has heard.
The memorial to Tobias Rustat, who invested in the Royal African Company, is on the chapel wall of Jesus College, part of Cambridge University.
The college has asked the Diocese of Ely if the plaque can be relocated.
It was "not seeking to cancel Rustat" but wanted the piece in "a more suitable place", the court was told.
The case has been heard at a three-day consistory court hearing, which administers ecclesiastical law in a diocese.
The 17th Century investor and courtier was one of Jesus College's greatest pre-20th Century benefactors and commissioned the marble memorial himself.
The college decided it represented a celebration of Rustat that was "incompatible with the chapel as an inclusive community and a place of collective wellbeing", following recommendations by its Legacy of Slavery Working Party.
Mark Hill QC, representing the college, told the court it would be found a location where it can be "interpreted, explained and fully dealt with".
"We cannot hide" from the fact a memorial "glorifying the benevolence of a man who was responsible for investing in and directing companies which traded in enslaved people is an abomination that causes offence", he said.
Justin Gau, acting for alumni opposing its removal, said the best approach would be to "contextualise" Mr Rustat's life with a plaque nearby.
He likened its removal to getting "rid of an elderly and unpopular relative, though one who has been hugely generous in the past."
Rustat "made no financial gain from any investment" in the slave trade, he said, adding "it might be of some pleasure that he lost money by doing it".
Mr Hill told the court Rustat would continue to be remembered "as a generous benefactor of this college" and the chapel would "always be his final resting place".
Judge David Hodge QC said he would give his decision in writing "as soon as I can".
