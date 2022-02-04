Peterborough: Boy seriously hurt in hit-and-run with van
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being struck by a red van in a hit-and-run, police said.
The teenager had got off a bus in Eagle Way, Hampton, Peterborough, and was crossing the road, at about 19:15 GMT on 29 January.
The driver initially stopped but drove off while others went to help the boy.
PC Chris Cawdery, from Cambridgeshire Police, said it was awaiting CCTV footage from the bus company, and appealed for witnesses.
