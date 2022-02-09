Ian Stewart: Man who killed author guilty of murdering wife
A man who murdered a children's author in 2016 has been convicted killing his wife six years earlier.
Ian Stewart, 61, was found guilty of murdering Diane Stewart at their home in Bassingbourn, Cambridgeshire.
Her death had been treated as epilepsy-related until he murdered his fiancee Helen Bailey and dumped her body in a cesspit at their Hertfordshire home.
Evidence from Mrs Stewart's brain, which was donated to medical science, was used to help convict her husband.
In 2017, Stewart was convicted of secretly drugging and suffocating Ms Bailey in Royston, in a plot to inherit her fortune of some £4m.
He was jailed for life with a minimum 34-year term, and police then began to investigate the death of his wife in the garden of their home on 25 June 2010.
In his evidence at Huntingdon Crown Court, Stewart claimed on the day of Mrs Stewart's death he had driven to the supermarket to get French bread and pate to "celebrate" after their son's driving test, but returned home when he realised he had forgotten his wallet.
He said he saw Mrs Stewart "crumpled on the floor" and gave her CPR. He then told a 999 operator: "My wife had a fit. She's in the garden."
He told the operator his wife had epilepsy, but Mrs Stewart had not suffered a fit since 1992.
