Greater Anglia: More weekday trains as people return to offices
- Published
More trains are running on weekdays, with people expected to return to offices as Covid restrictions ease.
Greater Anglia has increased services on all the main routes into London Liverpool Street from Ipswich, Colchester, Chelmsford, Southend Victoria, Cambridge, Bishop's Stortford and Hertford East.
The company said passenger numbers were expected to increase in coming weeks.
Managing director James Burles said he was pleased to welcome customers back.
The intercity service between Norwich, Ipswich, Colchester and London Liverpool Street will become half hourly for most of the day, only operating hourly for parts of the evening.
Greater Anglia says a normal regional weekday service will operate, including four additional peak services on the Norwich to Great Yarmouth line.
The Stansted Express service between London and Stansted Airport will continue with mostly two trains an hour, but with three trains an hour at certain times.
Greater Anglia said it expected passenger numbers to be higher on mid-week services, with people "doing a mixture of working from home and going into the office".
Mr Burles said: "Although like everyone we hope the pandemic is nearing an end and that we are approaching a more normal period, we will continue to monitor passenger numbers and make any further adjustments to our services if necessary."
