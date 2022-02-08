Peterborough: Class A drugs haul worth £933k seized by police
A haul of heroin and cocaine, believed to be worth up to £933,000, has been seized by police in Peterborough.
Officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) found the Class A drugs after stopping a car in Boongate on Monday.
They discovered 11kg (24lb) of heroin, with a street value of up to £733,000, and 2kg (4lb) of cocaine, worth up to £200,000, following a search.
Two men, aged 21 and 28, were arrested in connection with the incident.
Det Insp Mike Birch, said: "We're really pleased to have been able to remove such a high quantity of Class A drugs from circulation."
