Wisbech teenage crash death biker left 'massive void'
The family of a man who died when the motorbike he was riding and a car collided have said his death has left "a massive void".
Jack Green, 19, of Sandringham Avenue, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, died at Elm Road in the town at 18:45 GMT on 16 January. The car driver was uninjured.
His parents paid tribute to his "infectious laugh" and said he was "a son in a million".
Cambridgeshire Police is appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage.
Mr Green had recently started a new job and he and his girlfriend were saving for a house.
His mother and stepfather said: "Jack has overcome many challenges through his young life and along the way has made many friends through schools, college, work and biking.
"Jack had the most infectious laugh, smile and terrible dance moves and a love for sweet food."
His father said he was "immensely proud" of his "hard-working son".
"I will miss him so much and he will leave a massive void behind, he was my banged buddy, my best friend and a son in a million," he added.
Cambridgeshire Police said the driver of the car was assisting officers.
