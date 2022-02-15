Lorry sheds its load of beer at Bassingbourn, Cambridgeshire
- Published
Hundreds of cans of Belgian beer were left strewn across a road after a lorry shed its load of the beverage.
Crates and cans of OJ beer were scattered across the A1198 at Bassingbourn in Cambridgeshire at about 20:55 GMT on Monday.
Police said they believed the lorry "struck an overhead pylon which is likely [to have] caused the incident".
After posting pictures on Twitter, there was no shortage of volunteers offering to help police clear the beer.
It took several hours to clean up the spillage, and the road finally reopened at 02:30 on Tuesday.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.