Cyclist dies three weeks after crash with car in Cambridgeshire
A cyclist has died in hospital three weeks after he was involved in a crash with a car.
Lee Walford, 52, died in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, on Monday after being admitted there following the crash with a Fiat 500 on 27 January, police said.
Mr Walford, of Great Wilbraham, Cambridgeshire, was injured at about 09:15 GMT on Little Wilbraham Road, between Stow cum Quy and Bottisham.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
They also asked for anyone who had dashcam footage or saw the car being driven in the moments before the crash to come forward.
