BBC News

Louis Thorold: Driver appears in court over A10 crash death

Published
Image source, Cambridgeshire Police
Image caption,
Louis Thorold was pictured with his mother Rachael just hours before the crash

A 74-year-old driver accused of killing a five-month old baby being walked by his mother in a pram has appeared in court.

Shelagh Robertson has been charged with causing the death of Louis Thorold on the A10 in Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire on 22 January 2021 by careless driving.

At Cambridge Magistrates' Court Mrs Robertson, of Stables Yard, Waterbeach, gave no indication of a plea.

She is next due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 17 March.

The charge states Mrs Robertson was driving a Mazda 2 at the time of the collision.

Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Shelagh Robertson gave no indication of a plea at the brief hearing
Image source, Chris Thorold
Image caption,
Louis died at the scene of the crash in January 2021

Louis died at the scene after a van hit his pram, while his mother Rachael suffered serious injuries.

Mrs Thorold suffered multiple fractures and a brain injury in the crash.

She spent 10 days in a coma and 118 days in hospital, with her husband describing her survival as "miraculous", and both attended Thursday's court hearing.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics