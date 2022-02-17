Louis Thorold: Driver appears in court over A10 crash death
A 74-year-old driver accused of killing a five-month old baby being walked by his mother in a pram has appeared in court.
Shelagh Robertson has been charged with causing the death of Louis Thorold on the A10 in Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire on 22 January 2021 by careless driving.
At Cambridge Magistrates' Court Mrs Robertson, of Stables Yard, Waterbeach, gave no indication of a plea.
She is next due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 17 March.
The charge states Mrs Robertson was driving a Mazda 2 at the time of the collision.
Louis died at the scene after a van hit his pram, while his mother Rachael suffered serious injuries.
Mrs Thorold suffered multiple fractures and a brain injury in the crash.
She spent 10 days in a coma and 118 days in hospital, with her husband describing her survival as "miraculous", and both attended Thursday's court hearing.