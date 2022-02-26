Chosen works of 'forgotten' 19th Century poet made into films
Selected works by a largely forgotten 19th Century poet have been immortalised in a series of films.
James Reynolds Withers died destitute and in relative obscurity in rural Cambridgeshire in 1892.
Five films - in which his poems have been brought to life by an actor - will be shown to locals in his home village of Fordham, near Ely, on 27 February.
Filmmaker Peter Daldorph said Withers' poetry, often compared to that of John Clare, "deserves greater recognition".
Withers was born in Weston Colville, near Newmarket, in 1812 and grew up in Fordham in "enormous poverty", Mr Daldorph said.
His work only began to gain prominence in recent years after hundreds of handwritten verses, letters and a short memoir were donated to the Cambridge University Library by Withers' great-great grandson, Ren Bowen, 95.
Local Cambridge historian Mike Petty said Withers was a contemporary of poets such as Lord Byron and John Keats and was penning notes while Charles Dickens was forging his career as a writer.
Mr Daldorph asked museums and local historians for inspiring local stories and said "Withers' story came up a few times as worth investigating".
"His story was so good - and some of his work resonated with me, particularly his love of the natural world," he said.
He chose five of his poems and filmed their recital in the rural Cambridgeshire landscape that would have been familiar to Withers.
The project was funded by a small grant from Arts Council England.
"I think some of his poems capture the time really beautifully," Mr Daldorph said. "But no one he knew took any interest in his work. I really admire his persistence.
"He deserves greater recognition."
Mr Daldolph said he learned "how incredibly kind and helpful local people are" while researching the poet.
"People are more interested in something if it involves them and they relate to it - I felt that very strongly during this process."
He said money raised with the films will go towards restoring Withers' grave in Fordham churchyard.
The five 10-minute films will be shown at Victoria Hall, Fordham, at 14:30 GMT on Sunday, 27 February.
