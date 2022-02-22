Therapy helps Cambridgeshire radio presenter find his voice
A radio presenter who lost the ability to project his voice for four years has made a return to the airwaves.
Joshua Donlon, of Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, who has a rare brain tumour, was left breathless after contracting pneumonia in 2018.
He learned breathing techniques with a specialist neurological team, and his first time back on the air was an interview for BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.
"It's been a long journey, and not always an easy one," he said.
The 26-year-old, who has had to use a wheelchair from the age of 12, is passionate about radio and became a presenter on Huntingdon Community Radio in 2011.
He was diagnosed with a brain stem glioma at the age of two, which affected his central nervous system.
In 2018, he contracted pneumonia and, together with respiratory complications caused by the tumour, he found it challenging to articulate words because of breathlessness.
He shielded through the pandemic and began rehabilitation at Askham Rehab near Doddington in September 2021, learning new breathing techniques with a specialist team.
The treatment included several oral motor exercises which also allowed him to taste food for the first time in four years - having been exclusively fed through a tube into his stomach during that period.
Mr Donlon said: "Having to step away from presenting due to my condition was extremely hard to accept, but the rehab I've received has enabled me to achieve my pursuit of getting back on the radio.
"It's been a long journey, and not always an easy one, so my long-awaited return to live radio was a special moment, and quite overwhelming actually.
"It has played such a huge part of my life - through both the good and not so good times."
Sara Neaves, clinical lead and outpatients service manager at Askham Rehab, said: "When Josh arrived at Askham, his condition was quite severe, having had issues with taking deep breaths, which affected his ability to speak, and decreased exercise tolerance - all caused by the tumour that impacts the messages from the brain to the spinal cord and then the nerves that innervate all the body's muscles."
She said the team designed an individual and holistic programme, including physiotherapy and speech and language therapy, for Mr Donlon.
"Getting back on the radio was always a key milestone for Josh and while we played our part in helping him achieve that goal, it's completely down to his extraordinary willpower," she said.
