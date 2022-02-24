Cambridge Beer Festival cancelled due to Covid and Brexit
A beer festival has been cancelled due to Covid-19 and Brexit.
Cambridge Beer Festival was due to take place on Jesus Green between 23 and 28 May, but it had not been confirmed.
Organisers said it was "with a heavy heart" they had to cancel the event.
"A combination of the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and other factors have led to unresolvable supply chain issues for critical elements of the festival infrastructure," organisers said on Twitter.
They urged people to continue supporting local pubs, breweries and cider makers who "have struggled over the past few years".
Organisers said they were "working to explore our options for next year".
They directed people to other local festivals in St Neots, Bury St Edmunds, Peterborough and Willingham.
