Ukraine conflict: British teacher has no intention of leaving
- Published
A British teacher living in Ukraine says he has no intention of leaving and "turning my back" on the country he loves.
Harry Lee, from Cambridge, works in Kharkiv in north-east Ukraine and lives with his Ukrainian girlfriend.
"It's not about staying in Ukraine, it's staying with my partner," he said.
The couple are staying in their apartment but he said they had bags packed and a plan to head west should the situation "really get bad".
The English teacher said things in the city of Kharkiv were a lot calmer overnight but the bombing had intensified during the day.
"There have been much louder bombs - maybe 10 or 12 really loud ones - which caused people on the street to start running home, and for one or two neighbours to start packing their cars."
They hope to be able to stay safely in their home, but Mr Lee said there were metro stations within minutes of their flat, "so we do have some options there".
"We do have a plan should things really get bad," he said.
"We'll head west towards one of the neighbouring countries over there.
"We've got a map, we've got suitcases packed, our car's got petrol in it - just in case we do have to get away quite quickly.
"I love Ukraine and I plan to spend my life living here and working here, so I've got no intention of turning my back on it in times of hardship," he said.
"But if our personal safety is at risk, of course we will head west."
Mr Lee also called for the British or Americans to "do their part" and provide support, as he said sanctions against Russia would not work.