Northstowe: Plans for 1,000 new homes backed by council
- Published
Plans for 1,000 new homes have been backed by councillors.
The homes will form part of the third phase of the new town of Northstowe, to the north of Cambridge.
The plans include 400 affordable homes, and facilities such as a school, shops, open space and places to eat.
South Cambridgeshire District Council approved outline planning permission for the latest phase on Monday, but a detailed planning application will now need to be submitted.
Concerns about this next phase had been raised by Keith Wilderspin, chairman of the Swavesey Internal Drainage Board.
He said there was a potential flood risk to 195 properties in nearby Swavesey, that the application should be rejected and further work should be done, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
However, the majority of councillors at the Liberal Democrat-led authority approved the application by the developer, Homes England.
Lead cabinet member for Planning Policy and Delivery, Tumi Hawkins, said: "The committee recognised the ongoing concerns locally about drainage matters, but having agreed adjustments to the planning conditions, were satisfied that the development should proceed."
Once completed, the Northstowe development is expected to have about 10,000 homes.
