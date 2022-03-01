Ukraine: Cambridge couple paint house blue and yellow
A UK couple have painted their house in the colours of the Ukraine flag to show their support for the country.
Rend Platings and her husband Michael said they decided to paint their semi-detached home in Cambridge "to make a statement".
Mrs Platings said the invasion of the country by Russian troops was "awful".
"We stand with Ukraine. We are 100% behind the people over there and what they are facing right now," Mrs Platings said.
Mrs Platings had been undergoing IVF treatment in Ukraine's capital Kyiv before the invasion began six days ago.
The mother-of-one said she hoped she could return to the "amazing country" again.
"Not just because of the IVF but to see my friends," she said,
"But I'll know there'll be a lot of devastation. I know there'll be a lot of difficulty.
"I wanted to be able to contribute to helping in any way that I possibly can."
