Wisbech: Two men cleared of murder of Tom Lewis
- Published
Two men have been cleared of murdering a man who died after being stabbed.
Tom Lewis, 23, of Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, died in hospital on 10 September 2020, two days after being involved in an incident in the town.
William Ferreira, 25, of Cherry Road in Wisbech, and Jack Dida, 20, of Turbus Road in King's Lynn in Norfolk, were charged with his murder.
Both were found not guilty by a Cambridge Crown Court jury on 25 February following a trial.
Mr Dida was also cleared of assisting an offender.
