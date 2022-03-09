Queensgate in Peterborough celebrates 40 years
- Published
The Queensgate shopping centre in Peterborough is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
Then centre was opened on 9 March 1982 by Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands.
Last year the centre lost its flagship John Lewis store but is due to undergo a £60m redevelopment which includes plans for a cinema and possibly an adventure golf attraction.
Centre director Mark Broadhead said the new additions would help the centre continue to thrive.
Mr Broadhead said: "It's a massive milestone.
"We have to change, the centre has developed over 40 years and will continue to develop to the trends and more importantly to the requirements to what the public want and that family feel has to be maintained.
"It's not just about shopping now, it's about leisure and everything else."
Join us to celebrate #40yearsofQueensgate today by popping into the centre for a FREE cupcake & take a look around our '40 Years of Queensgate' exhibition!— Queensgate (@Queensgate_PB) March 9, 2022
We have 500 FREE cupcakes to giveaway from 11am - 4pm so be sure to collect yours quick. 😋#40years #Peterborough pic.twitter.com/jVfis2lFDE
Planning approval for the shopping centre was granted in the summer of 1976 and six years later it was ready for its first customers.
At the time retailers Littlewoods, C&A and John Lewis were the main attractions for shoppers.
Four decades on they have all folded or left the centre, with John Lewis previously being the flagship store before it left in last year during the pandemic.
Looking ahead the centre is undergoing a £60m redevelopment including a 10-screen Empire cinema.
Trevor Pearce, chairman of the Peterborough Local History Society, said the centre divided opinion when it was built, but it was now itself part of city's history.
He said: "That huge site that we know today as Queensgate, it was a labyrinth of tiny streets with early Victorian houses and some things you probably wouldn't believe.
"[For people] it was very much a 50/50 split - some people saying heritage was going and others were excited about a massive new shopping centre."
To celebrate the 40th anniversary an exhibition is on show with images from members of the public of the centre over the years.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk