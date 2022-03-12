Ely secret yarn-bomber creates Ukraine tribute on postbox
A secret yarn-bomber has paid tribute to the people of Ukraine by creating a crocheted postbox topper.
In blue and yellow - the colours of the Ukraine flag - it features two white doves and sits proudly on top of the Royal Mail box in Market Square, Ely, Cambridgeshire.
Mystery surrounds the identity of the natty needleworker, but their work regularly appears on boxes in the town.
Many have commented on the latest, calling it "beautiful" and "perfect".
The yarn-bomber said they "just wanted to show some support for Ukraine", with the latest creation.
They have so far managed to keep their identity secret, but said in the past they were "a big fan of Banksy, I like being anonymous like him".
Previous toppers have appeared on the postbox in Waterside, marking the Chinese Year of the Tiger, Halloween, Remembrance Day and Christmas.
The artist goes by the name of "secretyarnbomber" on Instagram and said they did not want to reveal any other personal details.
A Royal Mail spokesman has previously said the organisation "enjoyed seeing the various postbox toppers that different groups have showcased across the UK".
He stressed, however, that knitters should take care not to obstruct access to the boxes for customers or employees collecting mail.