A14: Lorry blaze near Brampton causes road closure
A lorry has been completely gutted after catching fire on a busy road in the early hours of the morning.
It happened shortly after 04:30 GMT on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near Brampton, in Cambridgeshire.
The county's fire service said the trailer was detached from the cab at the time and there were no injuries.
The eastbound A14 is expected to remain closed between J21 and J24B for much of the day.
The westbound carriageway was reopened earlier but resurfacing work will need to be carried out on the eastbound road.
National Highways said a diversion was in place via the A1 southbound to the A428 at St Neots, then via the A428 to rejoin the A14 at J31.
The trailer and its contents, including beer kegs, were completely destroyed in the blaze, which was tackled by three crews.
