Ukrainian singer: 'Music keeps me hopeful good will win'
A Ukrainian mezzo-soprano who led a fundraising recital for Ukraine said music helps people "stay hopeful good will win over evil".
Singer Anna Starushkevych is from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv and her parents and sister are still there.
She performed at Pembroke College's chapel in Cambridge on Tuesday, raising £2,000 for first aid kits of Ukraine.
"Music like any art is extremely important to help us process the emotions we are feeling," she said.
The western city of Lviv has not been subjected the same Russian shelling that has devastated other parts of Ukraine.
But on Sunday at least 35 people died in a middle strike on the Yavoriv training base outside the city.
Ms Starushkevych said: "When I watch the news I feel complete disbelief and heartbreak.
"My father and brother-in-law, my sister's husband, they want to stay and whatever happens fight and protect our country.
"My sister doesn't want to leave her husband but is considering leaving because of her one-year-old."
The opera singer said because people in Ukraine were able to use their smartphones to capture footage "you can see all those graphic video and the actual crimes against humanity that are happening in my country, all that is very overwhelming, I don't think a human-being's brain is made to process all of this".
Ms Starushkevych performed compositions, including those by Vivaldi and Handel as well as Ukrainian composers.
She said: "Music will help [us] to stay hopeful good will win over evil.
"I am struggling with this but I am performing as much as I can.
"I dedicate this to my country, to my people and everyone around the world who is helping us fight this war and defend our freedom."
