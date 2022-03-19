Thriplow Daffodil Weekend is 'a garden fete on steroids'
Up to 10,000 spectators are expected to flock to "a garden fete on steroids" after it was postponed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
More than 500,000 colourful blooms will be on show at The Thriplow Daffodil Weekend and Country Fair, Cambridgeshire.
Paul Earnshaw, organiser, said: "This year it's hit absolutely spot on".
He said the 140 different varieties had flowered at exactly the right time and the recent rain had plumped them up.
"It's great to be back, we've missed two years of daffodil weekends and to be finally back up and running it's absolutely brilliant," said Mr Earnshaw.
He said the fundraiser held across the "beautiful South Cambridgeshire Village" on Saturday and Sunday was the "best event" in the county and was only possible because of the hard work 350 volunteers put in over several months.
"It's a garden fete on steroids; it's everything you would expect but absolutely supersized; it's daffodil crazy here," said Mr Earnshaw.
He said luck was on the event's side as "the rain on Wednesday gave them a good wash and plumped them up".
In 2020, it was due to go ahead on 28 and 29 March, but due to the pandemic it was cancelled three weeks before and the 2021 event also did not go ahead.
This year it has been organised to be "Covid safe" as it is outdoors and numbers have been limited over the two days, with tickets only available to buy in advance online.
All proceeds will go to the Royal Papworth Charity and East Anglian Air Ambulance.
Live music, along with 100 stalls offering food and crafts will be on display.
Next year's event has already been scheduled for 25-26 March.
