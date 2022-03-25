Guyhirn: Man charged with causing death of his brother
A man has been charged with causing the death of his brother on a Fenland road.
Aiden Pearson, 34, of March, Cambridgeshire, died after he was struck by a van in Gull Drove, Guyhirn, at about 23:15 GMT on Wednesday.
Nathan Pearson has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the legal alcohol limit, police said.
The 31-year-old, of Mountbatten Way, Peterborough, is due before Cambridge Magistrates' Court later.
