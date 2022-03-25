Peterborough Embankment rejuvenation plans released
- Published
A new riverside park, university campus and a "cultural quarter" have been included in plans to rejuvenate a city.
Peterborough's Embankment Masterplan has been released following a public consultation last year.
It was described by the city council as "a once in a lifetime opportunity... to create a new city riverside through the revitalisation of the Embankment".
Wayne Fitzgerald, Conservative leader of the council, said the viability of the proposals needed to be considered.
Peterborough's Embankment area covers about 70 acres (28 hectares) on the northern side of the River Nene, and is within 10 minutes' walk of the city centre.
A new bridge across the Nene, open green spaces and the possibility of moving football team Peterborough United to a new arena within the Embankment area were also being considered.
The document states: "The aim of the masterplan is to ensure that the Embankment once more plays a full and pivotal role in the lives of Peterborough residents, contributing directly to the character, vitality, prosperity and sustainability of the city."
The council said the plan was made possible through the Towns Fund, a government scheme to help towns boost economic productivity and support sustainable growth.
The council also stated that although the masterplan itself "would have no formal planning status, it could inform the next review of the city's Local Plan in 2024".
"If included, it would be used to guide Peterborough City Council's planning committee in future years."
Mr Fitzgerald said the plans would "need careful consideration from officers over the coming months to determine if the proposals are viable and the next recommended steps".
Nick Sandford, leader of the council's Liberal Democrat group, said he had concerns "as to whether the Embankment area could accommodate land for the university, and a football ground, while still retaining an area of open space".
Labour group leader Shaz Nawaz said he had a "really open mind" about the masterplan.
"Really, we've only got one shot at this, so we've got make sure we make the best use of it [the Embankment area].
He said it was "important to have an open consultation with all the different stakeholders and residents to see which... is going to best serve the needs of the people of Peterborough".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk