A10 crash: Drug-driver jailed for killing woman
A driver who killed a woman in a head-on crash, while he was under the influence of cannabis, has been jailed.
Ryan Hagger, 28, ploughed into the back of a van on the A10 in Cambridgeshire in January 2021, before crashing into a car being driven by Jeanette Spencer.
Ms Spencer, 50, died at the scene, Cambridgeshire Police said.
Hagger admitted causing death by driving without due care and consideration while over specified limit and was sentenced to two years.
Police said Hagger, of Beechside, Gamlingay, in Cambridgeshire, hit the back of a van as it waited to turn right on the A10 between Royston, in Hertfordshire and Melbourn, in Cambridgeshire at about 13:00 GMT on 27 January last year.
His Vauxhall Insignia then crashed head-on with a Ford Fiesta being driven by Ms Spencer, of Buntingford, in Hertfordshire.
Investigations showed Hagger had been following the van, which had indicated and slowed, but despite plenty of warning and a good view ahead, Hagger failed to react, police said.
He tested positive for cannabis following a roadside drugs test.
Hagger has also been disqualified from driving for three years.
Following the sentencing, Det Sgt David Burstow, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: "This is a stark reminder of the dangers of driving while impaired through drink or drugs.
"Cannabis slows the reactions and, in this case, caused the worst possible outcome.
"Our thoughts remain with Jeanette's family during this very difficult time."
