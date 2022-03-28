Rikki Neave: 'A white naked body would have stood out like a beacon'
A former police officer has told a jury the body of a strangled schoolboy was not in woodland he had searched on the night the child was reported missing.
Six-year-old Rikki Neave's body was found in the woods near his home in Peterborough the following day, on 29 November 1994.
Roberto Silveri told the Old Bailey he was confident that Rikki was not in the Cambridgeshire woods that night.
James Watson, who was 13 at the time of Rikki's death, denies murder.
Mr Watson, now 40, is accused of strangling the six-year-old and posing his naked body in the woods.
Mr Silveri, previously known as PC Robert McNeill, said detectives later pointed out that Rikki was found a short distance into the woods, an area he said he had previously checked.
"I was taken to the spot where he was located," he told the court.
"Had that body been there that night, I would have stood on him.
"It was on the path that I walked through."
Asked by defence counsel Jennifer Dempster QC if the body was there, Mr Silveri replied: "Absolutely not."
He added: "A white, naked body would have stood out like a beacon."
Mr Silveri said he spent time calling out Rikki's name, believing the boy might have been "hiding" from him.
The case remained unsolved for more than 20 years until Mr Watson's DNA was allegedly identified on Rikki's discarded clothes.
The trial continues.
