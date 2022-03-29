Cambridgeshire lorry driver more than three times over drink limit
A lorry driver stopped by police in Cambridgeshire was more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.
Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing said the man failed a roadside breath test at Spaldwick, near Huntingdon.
He blew 123 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal drink-drive limit is 35.
Police tweeted it was "unbelievable", adding the driver had already been arrested for drink-driving this week.
He was arrested to be remanded in custody to attend court on Tuesday.
