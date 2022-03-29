Rikki Neave 'seen alive' on night he vanished in Peterborough
- Published
Six-year-old Rikki Neave was seen alive outside a shop the night he was reported missing, a murder trial has been told.
He disappeared on 28 November 1994 and his body was found in woods near his Peterborough home the following day.
James Watson, now 40 and 13 at the time of Rikki's death, denies murder.
Stuart Duffy told the Old Bailey he saw Rikki between 18:30 and 19:00 GMT on 28 November, the day he was allegedly killed.
Mr Duffy said he would see Rikki almost every day and on that occasion was going to the shop to buy alcohol and tobacco when he saw the schoolboy.
He said Rikki was with his BMX bike outside the shop and he asked him to look after his dog while he went inside.
When he came out, he thanked Rikki, who told him he was going to stay around the shop, jurors were told.
The court heard Mr Duffy, a witness for the defence, was an alcoholic and had been drinking that day.
Nathan Rasiah QC, prosecuting, said he had not mentioned the BMX or leaving his dog with Rikki in earlier statements to police.
Mr Rasiah said: "You said at the time it affected your memory of the day's events, the fact you had been drinking and smoking drugs.
"I'm going to suggest you were mistaken on seeing Rikki Neave that day on 28 November 1994.
"You may have seen him on days before, but not on the evening of 28 November."
Mr Duffy replied: "I cannot say now because it was years and years ago."
Rikki's mother Ruth Neave reported him missing at 18:00 on 28 November and his body was found stripped and posed in nearby woods on 29 November.
Mr Watson's DNA was allegedly found on Rikki's clothes, which were recovered from a wheelie bin.
The trial continues.
