Ramsey St Mary's: Man dies after car plunges into river
- Published
A man has died and another is in a critical condition after a car plunged into a river.
Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the B1040 at Ramsey St Mary's, Cambridgeshire, at about 11:00 BST on Thursday.
The driver, 68, and two passengers were taken to hospital, where the driver later died.
A man, aged 34, remains in a critical condition, while a third person has been discharged with minor injuries.
Cambridgeshire Police said no other vehicles were believed to be involved.
The county's fire and rescue service said the crash happened on St Mary's Road, part of which runs parallel to the River Nene (old course).
Engines were sent from Peterborough, Huntingdon and Whittlesey and crews said they rescued the two people who were still in the vehicle.
The police appealed for witnesses or dashcam footage.
