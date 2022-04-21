Rikki Neave: James Watson guilty of schoolboy's 1994 murder
A man has been found guilty of murdering a six-year-old schoolboy 27 years ago.
Rikki Neave disappeared on 28 November 1994 and his body was found in woods near his Peterborough home the following day.
He had been strangled and his naked body deliberately posed in a star shape by his killer.
James Watson, now 41 but 13 at the time of Rikki's death, was found guilty by jurors at the Old Bailey in London.
He was the second person to stand trial for Rikki's murder, after the boy's mother Ruth Neave was cleared by a jury in 1996.
Watson was convicted after jurors were given a majority verdict direction by judge Mrs Justice McGowan. They deliberated for 36 hours and 31 minutes following the 11-week trial.
Rikki's sister Rochelle Neave, 30, said the verdict was a "victory" for the family who had campaigned for justice.
She said: "He thought he'd got away with it for that many years and thought we were just going to go away and roll under the table. We weren't."
Youngest sister Sheradyn Neave, 27, who was a baby when Rikki died, added: "I think we were let down by the police at the time, we were let down by social services, we were let down by everyone who was in our lives who was meant to care."
A cold case investigation into Rikki's murder was opened in 2015.
Adhesive tapings from his clothes were examined and a DNA match to Watson was made.
Watson claimed he may have lifted Rikki to help him see over a fence, but police found archive TV footage showing there was no fence at the time.
Jurors heard Watson strangled his victim with a ligature or anorak collar to fulfil a "morbid fantasy" he had told his mother about three days before.
He stripped Rikki and posed his naked body in a star shape for sexual gratification, the court heard.
While on bail following his arrest in 2016, Watson left the UK in a motorhome via the Dover ferry port with another bail hostel resident.
He contacted his sister from France and she told the trial that Watson said he "was in a lot of trouble and he had made a huge mistake".
Watson was re-arrested near the British Embassy in Lisbon and was brought back to the UK.
BBC correspondent Jo Black at the Old Bailey
Rikki Neave was a cheeky and mischievous six-year-old who loved playing on his Gameboy.
The woodland on the edge of Peterborough's Welland estate was a place where Rikki would play, build dens, catch frogs and run around with sticks - "boy's stuff" as one of his friends described it.
But it's also the place where he was murdered and left so callously in a Vitruvian man pose. Today, many of those directly touched by this tragedy have left the estate and moved elsewhere.
And while some of today's residents are too young to recall what happened back in 1994, there are people who stayed and remember it like it was yesterday.
At the time of Rikki's death, a friend of the Neave family said she "couldn't wait" to find out who had killed Rikki, so it could offer some "peace of mind".
That road to justice has taken 27 years and has been complex. James Watson was an adolescent, he murdered a small boy and then kept quiet.
But the vociferous campaigning by Rikki's family seeking answers, advances in forensic science and a re-examination of the evidence by a completely new team of police officers led to Watson being convicted of the crime he committed and when he was 13 years old.
Clare Forsdike, a senior crown prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, said the conviction "concludes an appalling unsolved crime almost 30 years after it happened. It brings justice for Rikki."
"Ultimately a combination of evidence from DNA, post-mortem, soil samples, eyewitness testimony, and his changing accounts proved overwhelming," she said.
"Only James Watson knows why he did it. He remained silent for two decades and then put Rikki's family through the agony of a trial."
Jurors were told that during the prosecution of Ms Neave, incorrect weight was given to sightings of Rikki, at a time when reliable evidence showed he was already dead.
"This fundamental error deflected the focus of attention of the investigation," prosecutor John Price QC said.
She was cleared of his murder, but jailed for child cruelty - a charge she subsequently claimed to have been "bullied" into admitting.
Watson will be sentenced at a later date.
