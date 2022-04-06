Elections 2022: Where will people be voting in Cambridgeshire?
Local elections will be taking place across England on 5 May, but not every council will be asking for your vote. In Cambridgeshire, two district councils and two city councils will be holding elections.
They are Cambridge City Council, Peterborough City Council, Huntingdonshire District Council and South Cambridgeshire District Council.
District and city councils are responsible for providing a number of public services, including waste collection, running leisure facilities, providing council housing, and making planning decisions.
However, Cambridgeshire County Council and the other two remaining district councils - Fenland and East Cambridgeshire - are not due to hold elections this year.
Of the four councils heading to the polls next month, the districts will be full council elections with every seat up for grabs. The two city councils have a third of their seats up for election.
Constituents have until 17:00 BST on 19 April to apply for a postal vote, and until 17:00 on 26 April to apply for a proxy.
Cambridge City Council
Elections will be held for 14 of the 42 seats on Cambridge City Council, with a further two seats in Arbury and West Chesterton Wards following the resignations of two councillors.
The city council is currently Labour-run; 10 Labour seats and six Liberal Democrat seats are up for election.
A full list of the Cambridge City Council candidates can be found here.
Peterborough City Council
The unitary authority of Peterborough City Council is holding elections for 19 of its 60 seats. The city council is currently under no overall control but the Conservatives are the largest party, currently holding 28 of the 60 council seats.
Parish council elections in Peterborough will also take place on 5 May.
A full list of all the Peterborough City Council candidates can be found here.
South Cambridgeshire District Council
In South Cambridgeshire, all 45 council seats are up for election. All parish and town councils in the district - except for Longstanton and Willingham - are also up for election.
A list of all the district council candidates for South Cambridgeshire can be found here.
Huntingdonshire District Council
Elections will take place in all of Huntingdonshire District Council wards and all town and parish councils. Fifty-two district councillors will be elected to represent 26 wards.
A full list of the candidates up for election can be found here.
