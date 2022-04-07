Bird flu outbreak confirmed near Ely in Cambridgeshire
An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in Cambridgeshire.
The highly contagious H5N1 virus, which can decimate poultry flocks, was found at a premises near Ely.
A temporary protection zone covering 3km (1.8 miles) and a 10km (6.2 miles) surveillance zone are in place around the affected site.
All birds on the infected premises "will be humanely culled", the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.
It added that "a number of birds had died prior to disease confirmation".
Highly Pathogenic Avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in birds at the site on Wednesday.
There have been 91 cases of H5N1 in England, with a number of those being in Suffolk.
Last month, it was announced 82,400 ducks would be culled after H5N1 was found at the Gressingham Foods site at Debach, near Woodbridge.
