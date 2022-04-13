Cambridge student abandons studies to help Ukraine campaign
- Published
As more inhabitants of Ukraine die in the Russian invasion, a UK student has decided to put his studies on hold and help defend the country.
Cambridge University student Nikolai Nizalov, 19, whose parents are Ukrainian, has joined the front line as a medic based in Lviv.
Mr Nizalov was in his first year studying natural sciences but will now help treat injured fighters.
The undergraduate said he hoped to continue his studies while in Ukraine.
He has no military background and is presently working with a small volunteer combat drone team.
"The drones that we operate can lift up to 15kg (33lb) and deliver supplies up to 20km (12 miles) away," he said.
"Stuff like donor blood and medication. We can deliver it to cities that currently we have no established humanitarian corridors to, such as Mariupol."
"I am their medic and so in this group of nine, if something happens, I'm responsible for getting them out and evacuating them into a safe zone.
"But also I am a drone pilot."
The student said of his decision to join the fight: "I had that conversation with myself weeks before the war started because it's kind of obvious when 180,000 troops are building up on the border to your country.
"And they're building military hospitals and stocking up on blood supplies, you kind of know what is going to happen."
Mr Nizalov said it had been a tough few weeks in Ukraine.
"I haven't had time to rest yet. In the last 48 days I think I've had one day off," he said.
"Of course it is horrific. It's not even a war at this point, it's a genocide, they're trying to wipe out a beautiful culture that is Ukraine."
He said his family were not keen when he announced his plans.
"Obviously they didn't want me to go. It is a war, it is dangerous and I am their son. But they did understand why I made my decision."
He said his ties to the culture prompted him to fight.
"Because I am Ukrainian, although not by nationality, but it is my culture," he said.
"My friends and family are out there fighting on the front lines and I just want to be with them.
"I want to look them in the eye again, go out drinking and dancing with them in a city that isn't being bombed. I'll stay as long as it takes."
He also plans to return to Cambridge University. "I chose my course because I love what I study and I'm not going to let Putin take that away from me," he said.