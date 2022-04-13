Peterborough fire hits homes under construction
Crews have put out a "well-developed" fire at two houses under construction which was threatening to spread.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called out to Manor Drive in Gunthorpe, Peterborough at about 00:45 BST.
Some 30 fire officers were involved in extinguishing the fire, and remained on site throughout the night to make sure the area was safe.
An investigation will take place into the cause of the fire.
