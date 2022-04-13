Peterborough fire hits homes under construction

Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue
Fire crews tackling the blaze at Manor Drive in Gunthorpe, Peterborough

Crews have put out a "well-developed" fire at two houses under construction which was threatening to spread.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called out to Manor Drive in Gunthorpe, Peterborough at about 00:45 BST.

Some 30 fire officers were involved in extinguishing the fire, and remained on site throughout the night to make sure the area was safe.

An investigation will take place into the cause of the fire.

Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue
The fire was threatening to spread, according to the fire service

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story idea email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics