Peterborough shooting becomes murder inquiry after man dies

Cambridgeshire Police
Mihai Dobre was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died

A murder investigation has begun after a man who was shot died in hospital.

Police were called out after reports of a gunshot being heard in Crabtree in the Paston area of Peterborough at 00:34 BST on Wednesday.

Mihai Dobre, 29, of Oundle Road in the city, was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but died on Wednesday evening.

Det Insp Richard Stott said no-one had been arrested but Cambridgeshire Police were following up "a number of leads".

He urged anyone "to get in touch with us if they have any information".

"We believe the wider public are not at any risk, although I understand it is extremely concerning," he added.

Terry-harris.com
Police said they believed there was no wider risk to the public
Terry-harris.com
Officers were investigating the scene of the incident in Crabtree in the Paston area of the city

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics