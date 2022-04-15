Murder arrest after man killed in Peterborough shooting
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 29-year-old who died after being shot.
Mihai Dobre was found critically injured in Crabtree in the Paston area of Peterborough shortly after 00:34 BST on Wednesday, police said.
Mr Dobre, of Oundle Road in the city, died later in hospital.
Cambridgeshire Police said a man in his 20s from Peterborough was detained on Thursday night and remained in custody for questioning.
Officers have been carrying out additional patrols in the area and a post-mortem examination was due to take place on Tuesday, the force added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.