Murder arrest after man killed in Peterborough shooting

Cambridgeshire Police
Mihai Dobre, 29, was taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was shot but later died

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 29-year-old who died after being shot.

Mihai Dobre was found critically injured in Crabtree in the Paston area of Peterborough shortly after 00:34 BST on Wednesday, police said.

Mr Dobre, of Oundle Road in the city, died later in hospital.

Cambridgeshire Police said a man in his 20s from Peterborough was detained on Thursday night and remained in custody for questioning.

Officers have been carrying out additional patrols in the area and a post-mortem examination was due to take place on Tuesday, the force added.

Terry-harris.com
Police were called to reports of a gunshot in Peterborough in the early hours of Wednesday

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics