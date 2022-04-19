Second murder arrest after man killed in Peterborough shooting
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the shooting of a 29-year-old.
Mihai Dobre was found critically injured in Crabtree in the Paston area of Peterborough at about 00:34 BST on Wednesday and later died in hospital.
A man in his 30s from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday night.
Lewis Hutchinson, 29, of Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe, has already been charged with Mr Dobre's murder.
He is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Mr Hutchison is due to appear before Peterborough Crown Court on 16 May.
Cambridgeshire Police said officers investigating the case made two further arrests on Monday.
A man is being questioned on suspicion of murdering Mr Dobre, and a woman in her 20s has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A post-mortem examination is expected to take place later.
