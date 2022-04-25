Wind turbine in Thorney damaged by fire

Terry-Harris.com
Fire destroyed the top of a wind turbine in Thorney on Sunday evening

A wind turbine has been severely damaged by a fire.

The turbine burst into flames at about 17:45 BST on Sunday, at French Drove in Thorney, in the Cambridgeshire fens.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Crowland and Deeping Market to the fire, which had taken hold on one of two wind turbines on farmland.

The cause of the fire is said to be accidental. Residents were advised to stay inside and keep windows closed.

Terry-Harris.com
The turbine is one of two on farmland at Thorney
Terry-Harris.com
Crews from Lincolnshire were called to the fire
Terry-Harris.com
Wind fanned the dying blaze and the turbine burst into flames again

The incident was handed over to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

No firefighting action was taken but the area was inspected on Sunday night and again in the morning.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics