Peterborough murder inquiry: Mihai Dobre was shot in the head
- Published
Detectives investigating the shooting of a man in Peterborough have confirmed the 29-year-old was shot in the head.
Mihai Dobre was found critically injured in Crabtree, in the Paston area, at about 00:34 BST on 13 April. He died later in hospital.
Lewis Hutchinson, 29, of Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe, has been charged with murder and is due in court in May.
Cambridgeshire Police have stepped up patrols in the area and renewed an appeal for more information.
Officers were called after reports of a gunshot being heard in the early hours of the Wednesday morning.
Mr Dobre, of Oundle Road in the city, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead at 20:03 the same day.
A post-mortem examination, which took place on 19 April, concluded he died from a head wound.
Mr Hutchinson was arrested in Skegness on 14 April, and charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to cause an indictable offence.
Magistrates in Huntingdon remanded him in custody and he is due at Peterborough Crown Court on 16 May.
Det Insp Richard Stott said: "So far we have made four arrests in connection with Mihai's death, one of whom has been charged with murder and is remanded in prison.
"We are appealing to the community for further information which could help with our investigation."
Supt Neil Billany, area commander for Peterborough and Fenland, said: "I would once again like to reassure the public that such incidents are rare.
"The investigation team continues to work closely with our neighbourhood teams and local investigative resources to provide additional, dedicated patrols in the area."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk