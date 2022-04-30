Foodbank use surges in cost of living crisis, says Peterborough charity
The increase in the cost of living has led to a surge in the number of people using foodbanks, a charity said.
Cocoa Fowler, founder of Peterborough charity Food for Nought, which supplies foodbanks, said the need had been "doubling weekly".
Cambridgeshire businessman Brian Jones said overheads were up 15% due to rising energy costs.
The government said it was helping through the Energy Bills Rebate, cutting £350 from most household bills.
It said it was also cutting £150 from council tax bills for those living in council tax bands A to D.
With living costs rising at their fastest rate for 30 years, with fuel, food and energy prices soaring, increased taxation and inflation, BBC Politics East talked to people in Peterborough and Milton Keynes - both facing local elections next week.
Mr Fowler, who formed the Food for Nought after serving in the Royal Artillery for 15 years, said: "The need grows daily. We are feeding about 1,500 to 2,000 people a week and that is growing.
"I know that figure has been doubling weekly."
The charity helps supply foodbanks, hostels and community fridges across the Peterborough area, with surplus supermarket food and supplies from local farmers.
"Every community fridge or centre is saying that, within an hour or two of our delivery, they are running out of food," said Mr Fowler.
Louise Roe, of the Paston Farm Community Foundation - one of the foodbanks supplied by Food for Nought, said: "At the moment we support about 45 people, double the number before the pandemic.
"And more people are contacting us each week. With bills going up, people are struggling more."
Brian Jones, owner of Alwalton Hall Beauty and Wellness centre at Alwalton, near Peterborough, said the rise in cost of living has had a big impact on his business.
"I would say overheads are up by about 15% and this is primarily driven by the increase in oil and electricity costs which are up over 40%," he said.
He called on the government to look again at the long-planned rise in taxes after the government found itself with an extra £12.5bn in tax due to the rise in inflation.
Mr Jones said: "Why are they taxing people, individuals and businesses at a time when they have had such a large tax take? If you have the money why do you have to take it again?"
Marita Chevalier, hair stylist with Alwalton Hall, said the price rises were "quite worrying".
"You need food and you need a roof over your head, and it all has to be paid for somehow," she said.
Politicians fighting for seats on Milton Keynes Council all recognise the need to help people with the rising cost of living.
Pete Marland, Labour leader of Milton Keynes Council - which is under the control of a Lib Dem/Labour coalition, said the key issue was "energy bills and putting money aside if people are having short term problems".
He added: "We don't want those short term problems becoming bigger problems for them and the council.
"We don't want people to become homeless because that will cost the council thousands and thousands.
"So we need to help people with bridging loans and short term support. That's what councils can do."
Alex Walker, leader of the Milton Keynes Conservatives on the council, said: "Our plans are based around the council tax.
"This is the one big lever the council has in Milton Keynes to try to support the majority of households.
"We'll support the most vulnerable with support for foodbanks etc. But the council tax is the one thing we can use to support the majority of people and we will strive to keep council tax low.
"It's been crazy over the last eight years, with rate rises leaving families £500 per year worse off. We need to stop that and try to get council tax down."
Robin Bradburn, leader of the Milton Keynes Liberal Democrats on the council, said lower council tax would help.
"All we can do is assist young people by helping them with their payments of rent by making sure their council tax is the lowest for miles around," he said.
"We need to make sure that we give young people discretionary bus passes so young people can get to work.
"If they can't get to work, they can't work and don't earn and it is a vicious circle."
