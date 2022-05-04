A1: Lorry driver says sneezing fit led to fatal crash in Cambridgeshire
A lorry driver who claimed a sneezing fit caused him to crash into a car, killing its driver, has been jailed.
Raymond Buff, 55, hit a Volkswagen Golf after failing to stop for stationary traffic on the A1 near Eaton Socon, Cambridgeshire on 9 December, 2019.
The car's driver, Matthew Mitchell, 39, of Stamford in Lincolnshire, died in hospital the next day.
Buff, of Birkenhead, Merseyside, was jailed for nine months after admitting causing death by careless driving.
Buff was also disqualified from driving for 16 and a half months following a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday.
He told police at the scene that he had a sneezing fit which prevented him from seeing the traffic in time.
Det Sgt Mark Dollard from Cambridgeshire Police said: "Mr Buff was a professional, experienced HGV driver, but he was responsible for the collision on the A1 and the subsequent death of Mr Mitchell.
"Mr Buff claimed he failed to react to congested traffic owing to a sneezing fit.
"This highlights the importance of being always aware of your surroundings while driving, and this is even more important if you are driving a lorry."
