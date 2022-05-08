Houghton Mill waterwheel turns for first time in two years
- Published
An 18th Century mill's waterwheel is operating again after coming to a standstill during the 2020 pandemic.
Houghton Mill in Cambridgeshire reopened in May 2021 but the wheel was too damaged to turn.
Sarah Smith, general manager of Houghton Mill, said it was an "exciting moment" to see the mill powered by the waterwheel again.
The waterwheel became waterlogged after it stopped turning during the pandemic and needed repairing to run safely.
Ms Smith said: "The mill's story is one of survival after almost being demolished then saved and restored by local villagers.
"We're really looking forward to welcoming visitors back to the mill, to discover its stories, and to enjoy the thrill of the sights, sounds and smells of a working 18th Century watermill."
