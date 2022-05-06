Peterborough: Three arrested over Mihai Dobre shooting

Cambridgeshire Police
Mihai Dobre, 29, was found in a critical condition and died later in hospital

Three people have been arrested by police investigating the murder of a man who was shot in the head.

Mihai Dobre, 29, was found critically injured in Crabtree, in the Paston area of Peterborough, at about 00:34 BST on 13 April. He died later in hospital.

Lewis Hutchinson, 29, of Dogsthorpe, has been charged with murder and is due in court later this month.

Two men and a woman were arrested on Thursday suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

All three are due to answer bail in June.

