Cambridgeshire mayor under investigation after whistleblowing report
By Phil Shepka & Ben Schofield
BBC News
- Published
A mayor is under investigation after being accused of not taking appropriate action over the alleged behaviour of an advisor who subsequently resigned.
A whistleblowing inquiry found Nigel Pauley, advisor to Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayor Nik Johnson, "caused stress and strain to colleagues".
The report, seen by the BBC, found Labour's Mr Johnson was "fully aware" of Mr Pauley's behaviour.
The mayor said he could not comment while an investigation was ongoing.
Mr Pauley said as he has "been barred from having access to the report by the [Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA)] I cannot comment on its contents".
But he added: "I utterly refute any improper behaviour on the part of myself or the mayor, who is a person of utmost integrity. As am I."
The investigation began after an anonymous whistleblowing complaint was made to CPCA board member, Conservative councillor Ryan Fuller, in October 2021.
It made allegations in relation to behaviour and the use of a government procurement card.
An independent investigation was launched.
In March, a report set out the findings of the external investigator, which stated: "I have addressed the issues raised by the whistleblower and I believe that the evidence gathered supports the allegations made.
"I do believe that the behaviour demonstrated by [Mr Pauley] is suggestive of someone who does not recognise his duty to the authority in terms of ethics or the professional conduct required of him and that the consequences of that behaviour have caused stress and strain to his colleagues in the mayoral office and beyond.
"I also believe that the Mayor, Nik Johnson, was fully aware of [Mr Pauley's] behaviour and, despite this knowledge, did not take any steps to change it."
Separately, an investigation into expenditure and expenses incurred by staff members at the mayor's office made "initial findings" that receipt and record keeping was "of significant concern".
It added: "No permission was sought, nor approval given for the use of the government procurement card or for officer expenses to be incurred for spend related to the Labour Party Conference."
Money has been repaid, the report said.
The investigation could not be completed, in part because Mr Pauley no longer works for CPCA.
Mr Pauley resigned from his post in February and, in an interview with the Ely Standard, Mr Johnson said he and the advisor "part on good terms".
The BBC understands that Mr Johnson is the subject of a code of conduct investigation.
It is understood that, on 20 May, the CPCA board is due to hold a special meeting, at which a motion will be proposed calling for the mayor to consider resigning or suspending himself until all the matters are resolved.
The authority's chief executive, Eileen Milner, announced her intention to resign last week.
A CPCA spokesman said: "We do not comment publicly on matters relating to member conduct complaints processes unless and until they have reached the outcome stage.
"It is important to preserve the integrity of those processes by allowing it to complete their work without pre-emptive comment and speculation.
"We do not comment publicly on ongoing whistleblowing matters."
Mr Johnson added: "I can't comment further whilst there is an ongoing investigation as I am fully committed to that process and would not like to do anything that could jeopardise the integrity of that process."
Mr Pauley said: "The fact that this report has been leaked to the press before it has been published is a clear indication that this is part of vexatious politically motivated smear campaign."
He added: "I have never tried to influence the investigation. Or breach it's confidentiality. Or discuss it.
"I had no idea what it involved or what was involved in the so-called whistleblowing complaint until I was interviewed by the investigator in early February."
He said "it became clear that I wasn't going to get a fair hearing", adding that he submitted a "17-page rebuttal to all claims".
