Peterborough City council to stop planting flowers
A council has said it will stop planting flowers in beds and baskets to save £50,000 per year from its budget.
Peterborough City Council said it was "stopping the planting of spring and summer bedding plants in various areas" to help plug a £27m gap.
The locations include Central Park, Itter Park, Bishop's Road and Lido Gardens and in the city centre.
The civic society said it was "deeply saddened" by the decision which would leave the "city without colour".
Nigel Simons, Conservative councillor with responsibility for waste, street scene and the environment, said the authority had to "look forensically" at all its spending to save money.
"This included making savings which we wish we did not have to, but were necessary to ensure we can still meet our statutory responsibilities, such as providing for the elderly and vulnerable adults and supporting children in care and families in crisis," he said.
He added that it would leave the hooks for hanging baskets in place "in case future funding becomes available".
"We will still have spring and summer flowering bulbs across the city and grass and vegetation cutting will continue as normal," he said.
"We have also been working with the Friends groups of both Itter and Central parks to look at how we can provide planting whilst still making the savings that we need to."
'City without colour'
Vice-chairman of the Peterborough Civic Society, Toby Wood, said: "In the past visitors have commented on how lovely out flower beds are and how well maintained they are.
"This decision, clearly caused by years of inadequate financial management, will mean that Peterborough is now the city without colour.
"People initially judge a city on how it looks. If we are trying to promote Peterborough, this is certainly not the way to do it."
He added that it was "visual proof of the financial mess the city is in" and it was "a shame" the council could not arrange sponsorship from some of the city's international companies.
"For a group of large Peterborough based companies, £50,000 would be a drop in the ocean," he said.
