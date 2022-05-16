Peterborough boys, 13 and 17, die after car crashes into bridge
Two boys have died after a car being driven by a 16-year-old crashed into a bridge.
Cambridgeshire Police said the boys, aged 13 and 17, were passengers in a BMW travelling along Crowland Road near Peterborough when the crash happened at about 00:50 BST on Saturday.
The boys, from Peterborough, were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where they died on Sunday.
The driver was arrested in connection with the collision, police said.
Police said the male driver, also from Peterborough, remained in the same hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The blue BMW 320 was travelling towards Crowland, Lincolnshire, when it left the road, police said.
Officers have appealed for witnesses.
