Fulbourn man set fire to GP surgery after being denied heroin
- Published
A man who set fire to a GP surgery after being refused heroin has been given an indefinite hospital order.
Richard Naylor, 50, threw homemade petrol bombs into Fulbourn Health Centre near Cambridge on 27 July, Cambridgeshire Police said.
He had previously made threats to burn down the surgery if he was not given the medication, the force said.
Naylor pleaded guilty to arson and threatening to destroy or damage property at Cambridge Crown Court.
CCTV footage showed Naylor had walked to a petrol station and filled up a cannister hours before the incident, which took place in the early hours of the morning.
When he was arrested at his home in Haggis Gap, Fulbourn, he swung a metal pole at officers before telling them he had made the petrol bombs to burn down the surgery, police said.
Det Con Sarah Longbottom said: "Naylor targeted a busy surgery in the height of a pandemic.
"The surgery was extensively damaged throughout and as a result of his actions, doctors, staff and patients were unable to use the surgery and had to be transferred elsewhere for a prolonged period of time."
As part of his hospital order sentence, Naylor was also made the subject of a section 41 order which means the Ministry of Justice has to authorise his release.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk