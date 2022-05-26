Cambridge-based BBC Look East news broadcast to end, says corporation
The BBC plans to end its Cambridge-based version of the regional news programme Look East.
It currently broadcasts two versions of Look East - one from Norwich and one from Cambridge.
The corporation said its decision to end the Cambridge programme was part of plans to "move decisively to a digital-first BBC to better deliver value for all audiences".
Cambridge MP Daniel Zeichner said the move was "a step backwards".
The merging of the Cambridge version of Look East with the Norwich-based broadcast is part of a raft of proposals outlined by the BBC for its local services.
They include ending the current affairs programme We Are England at the end of its second series and creating new online news services in Peterborough, Wolverhampton, Bradford and Sunderland.
The Labour MP Mr Zeichner said: "I understand the pressure that the BBC is under, but the essence of local news is that it is local, and this is a step backwards.
"Cambridge and the area surrounding is the fastest growing region in the country, with real interest in local stories.
"In parliament, I and others are busy making the case for the East, and BBC News is one of the key building blocks giving people an understanding of the issues in our area - this retrograde step is bad for viewers, bad for the BBC, and bad for the region. It is a decision that should have been consulted on, and should be rethought."
A spokesperson for the BBC said: "We're proud of our Cambridge service, which has served viewers well and produced some great journalism.
"We need to make tough choices as we change our services in line with audience needs.
"The Cambridge service is one of our lowest performing programmes, has only been running since 2018 and viewers already get news broadcast from Norwich at other times of the day."
