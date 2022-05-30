Bar Hill Tesco petrol station targeted in forklift ram-raid

Jozef Hall/BBC
A JCB forklift was used in the raid on a cash machine at the petrol station in Bar Hill

Thieves used a JCB forklift in a ram-raid at a Tesco petrol station in the early hours of the morning.

Police said the cashpoint at the station at Bar Hill, near Cambridge, was targeted at about 03:00 BST.

A JCB forklift used in the raid was left on the forecourt.

Cambridgeshire Police said a man in his 20s had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft and remains in custody at Huntingdon police station.

Jozef Hall/BBC
The petrol station has been cordoned off

