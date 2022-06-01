Queen's Jubilee birthday honours: Peterborough homeless charity founder gets MBE
- Published
The founder of a homelessness charity has been appointed MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours.
Edward Walker, 45, from Peterborough set up Hope into Action (HiA) in the city in 2010.
HiA specialises in purchasing properties and partnering with churches to offer supported housing to people experiencing homelessness.
Mr Walker and his wife used their savings to buy HiA's first property, and the charity now houses 315 people.
"I am just one person committed to the idea that churches have the power to make a very significant difference to those experiencing the tragedy of homelessness," he said.
"The work at Hope into Action would not be possible without the support of hundreds of people who have brought about this recognition.
"In accepting this award we remember and stand in solidarity with all those that have experienced the trauma, suffering, injustices and abuses of homelessness."
The charity now has accommodation in 23 different towns and cities in the UK.
Others in Cambridgeshire also becoming a Member of the Order of the British Empire:
- Sandie Burns, 62, chief executive of Disability Peterborough, for services to 30,000 people with disabilities and for her 25 years' experience running a range of different charities
- Michael Sly, 53, Thorney farmer and chairman of English Mustard Growers and the NFU sugar board, for services to agriculture
The following people in Cambridgeshire have been honoured with a British Empire Medal:
- Paul Ray, 75, of Meldreth, for services as a charity fundraiser of almost 20 years, and his work with Citizens Advice and Cambridge Aid
- Anne Trotter, 62, of Newton, assistant director of education and standards at the Nursing and Midwifery Council, for services to public health, including midwifery development and training programmes at diploma and masters level